Belt Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.87 or 0.00026497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $76.73 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00132236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00156659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.25 or 0.07566522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.89 or 0.99981783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00853414 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,960,075 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

