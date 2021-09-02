BENQI Reaches Market Cap of $47.50 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $47.50 million and $8.75 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

