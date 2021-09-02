Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $140,680.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $140,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,726 shares in the company, valued at $904,783.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $380,077.50.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00.

Shares of BLI stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.93. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

