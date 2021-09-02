Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,475 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Berry Global Group worth $61,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after purchasing an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after buying an additional 190,526 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.