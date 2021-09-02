Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 227,939 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,939 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of AbbVie worth $198,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.32.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.02. 14,703,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.