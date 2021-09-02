Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 44,717 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,717 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Keysight Technologies worth $169,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after buying an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,335,000 after buying an additional 360,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 554,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $180.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

