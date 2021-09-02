Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $206,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,361,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

