Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,650 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Burlington Stores worth $183,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

