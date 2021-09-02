Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,725,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 105.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $32.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,884.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,707.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,418.24. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

