Bessemer Group Inc. Has $171.41 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 50,219.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Vulcan Materials worth $171,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.00. 1,452,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.66. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.