Bessemer Group Inc. Has $203 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Teleflex worth $202,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teleflex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,219. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFX traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $404.61. The stock had a trading volume of 250,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.47 and a 200 day moving average of $403.08. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

