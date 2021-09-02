Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $176,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,807 shares of company stock worth $26,082,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

NOW stock traded up $9.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $660.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.09, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $661.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.