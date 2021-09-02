Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,226 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Honeywell International worth $195,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $230.97. 1,593,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

