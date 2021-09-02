Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Linde worth $192,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 156.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 69.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $315.57. 891,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,597. The firm has a market cap of $162.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

