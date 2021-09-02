Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 146,601 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,601 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Corteva worth $179,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.