Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,968 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Cintas worth $190,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cintas by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $396.38. 305,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.