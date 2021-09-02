Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 8,001 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of NICE worth $166,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 31.6% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.54. 113,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.80 and its 200-day moving average is $243.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.26 and a 1-year high of $300.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.