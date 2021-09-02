Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of KLA worth $205,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.71. 468,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.16. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

