Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of STERIS worth $199,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of STERIS by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Shares of STE stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.07. 349,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,408. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.68. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $155.99 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

