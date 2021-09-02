Beyond Finance Hits Market Cap of $9.07 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $394,603.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00067305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00131819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00155851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.23 or 0.07579528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,470.39 or 0.99877151 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.73 or 0.00845391 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.