BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.53 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.