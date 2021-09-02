BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,292,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3,132.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 857,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 830,696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $5,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,035 shares of company stock worth $4,707,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

