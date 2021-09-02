BidiPass (BDP) Market Cap Reaches $188,797.82

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $188,797.82 and $113.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00126082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00802912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047517 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

