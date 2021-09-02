BIDR Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $32.81 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00133871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00157152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.82 or 0.07546111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,204.67 or 1.00176736 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.20 or 0.00804530 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars.

