Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,295,345 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $32.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BGFV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of $747.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 672,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 396,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

