Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BFLBY stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

