Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
BFLBY stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21.
About Bilfinger
