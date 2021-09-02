Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.20). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,029 shares of company stock worth $60,108,383. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $277.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $291.17.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

