BinaryX (BNX) Market Cap Reaches $30.76 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.04 or 0.00046657 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $30.76 million and $1.78 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001988 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.66 or 0.01222669 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

