Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $87,957,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

