Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $7,618.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004785 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,142,388 coins and its circulating supply is 22,023,535 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.