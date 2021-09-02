BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 270,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,383 shares.The stock last traded at $11.89 and had previously closed at $9.35.

The firm has a market cap of $728.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCM. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $6,091,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

