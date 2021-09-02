Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and approximately $3.44 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $663.45 or 0.01335327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,684.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.78 or 0.00398079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00361738 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002994 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,834,744 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.