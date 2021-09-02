Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $18,040.96 and $9.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156855 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

Bitcoin CZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,630,336 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

