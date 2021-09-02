Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $87,858.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.