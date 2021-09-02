Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $28,861.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00133405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00156865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.75 or 0.07553412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,686.57 or 0.99821167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.00980461 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

