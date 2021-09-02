Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,475.56 and approximately $57.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,607.04 or 0.99989101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00065275 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009604 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007793 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

