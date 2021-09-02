BitDAO (BIT) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $351.93 million and $12.97 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00133899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00156393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.04 or 0.07682749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.33 or 1.00256292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.48 or 0.00801256 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

