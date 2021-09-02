Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Reaches $75,613.33

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $75,613.33 and $21.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015973 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.01 or 0.00689955 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,324,020 coins and its circulating supply is 10,324,016 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

