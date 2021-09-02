BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.14 million, a PE ratio of -43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

