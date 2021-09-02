BlackHat (BLKC) Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $281,610.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00133485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00156305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.91 or 0.07671430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.28 or 1.00184219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.11 or 0.00798298 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

