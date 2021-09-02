Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires 3,222 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after buying an additional 1,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 335,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 331,068 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 684,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.