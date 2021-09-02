Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires 6,788 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period.

FTCS traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,384. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $80.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

