Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $323,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$86.23 on Thursday. 1,640,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,969. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.