Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.89. 2,094,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,960. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

