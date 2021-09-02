Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys 92 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $38.57 on Thursday, hitting $2,865.74. 1,616,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,650.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,376.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

