Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 11,891 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,395.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,352. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

