Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $17,815,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after acquiring an additional 507,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,659,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. 2,054,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,449. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

