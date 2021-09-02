Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,843,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,015,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.13. 1,483,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

