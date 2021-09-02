Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock valued at $22,964,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

