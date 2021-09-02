Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $21.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $346.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,993,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.28 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,572 shares of company stock worth $171,268,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

